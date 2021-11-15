Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $73.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

