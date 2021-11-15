Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,474 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $457.01 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $430.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

