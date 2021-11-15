Oldfield Partners LLP Has $1.18 Million Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Oceaneering International makes up about 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 103.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 300,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $12.84 on Monday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

