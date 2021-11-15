First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,486 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $85.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.58 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

