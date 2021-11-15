Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $25.33 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $883.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after acquiring an additional 235,691 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

