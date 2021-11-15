Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ HSDT remained flat at $$8.11 during trading on Monday. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,154. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 227.11% and a negative net margin of 3,640.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

