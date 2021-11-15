NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) Short Interest Update

NOHO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRNK) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 581,900 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the October 14th total of 3,268,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DRNK remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 11,708,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,860,141. NOHO has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

NOHO Company Profile

NOHO, Inc develops, markets, sells and distributes a functional lifestyle beverage category product NOHO-The Hangover Defense. Its flagship product is a dietary supplement, taken before or during the consumption of alcohol that may help to prevent the symptoms associated with a hangover. The company was founded by Eric K.

