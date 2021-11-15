Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Down 81.5% in October

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 81.5% from the October 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKKLY traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

