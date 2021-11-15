RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in October

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $24.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
