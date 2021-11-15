RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 81.1% in October

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RMI stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,463. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $24.24.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.