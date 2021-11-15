First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 22,495 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after buying an additional 1,078,151 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,421,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 51,911 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 305,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,468 shares of company stock worth $3,500,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

