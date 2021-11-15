Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,365,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

