610 Shares in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Power REIT by 89.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Power REIT by 165.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power REIT by 67.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PW opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $210.81 million, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 36.35 and a current ratio of 36.35. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of Power REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 30.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

