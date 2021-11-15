Pensionfund Sabic Buys Shares of 610 Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 89.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 165.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 67.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $63.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.81 million, a PE ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 0.12. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 36.35 and a quick ratio of 36.35.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

