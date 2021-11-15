Pensionfund Sabic Has $661,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.3% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 189,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 56,925 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

OFC stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

