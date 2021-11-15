Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 20,000 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic owned approximately 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Global Net Lease by 25.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $15.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

