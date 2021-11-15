Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

