Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,530,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,560,442,000 after buying an additional 386,979 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after buying an additional 1,872,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,969,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $828,973,000 after buying an additional 639,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,271,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $711,402,000 after buying an additional 907,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $81.98 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.