Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 804,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 43.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

Shares of WELL opened at $85.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

