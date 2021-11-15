Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $529.14 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $386.44 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $501.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.