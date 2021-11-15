Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $2.42 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $523.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $469.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.73. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $338.46 and a 52 week high of $529.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.