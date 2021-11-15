Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOXX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $523.65 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $338.46 and a twelve month high of $529.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

