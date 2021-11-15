Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $805,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $986,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

EFAV opened at $77.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.76. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

