Neblio Market Cap Reaches $26.10 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002206 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.10 million and $660,422.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00036586 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00026677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005385 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001582 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,635,971 coins and its circulating supply is 18,299,651 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

