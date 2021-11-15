Qcash Price Down 1% Over Last Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $24.87 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

