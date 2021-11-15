Analysts Anticipate AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.10). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

AVEO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 75,149 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

