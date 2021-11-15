Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $15.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 47,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,836. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $3,596,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 456,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 368,995 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

