McAdam LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $362.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.11. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $268.64 and a twelve month high of $366.68.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

