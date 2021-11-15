Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires 6,501 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 5,804.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Domo were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 53,367 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Domo by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Domo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 2.83. Domo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

