McAdam LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 54.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after buying an additional 5,630,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

NYSE:GE opened at $107.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.90, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

