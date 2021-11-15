McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $394.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $287.87 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

