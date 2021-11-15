iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Lifted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

