Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,257,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,839,000 after acquiring an additional 62,143 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $116.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

