The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,847,000 after buying an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock worth $101,396,175. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $82.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

