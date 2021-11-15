Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $160.50 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

