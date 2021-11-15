Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $2,246,000. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 312,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,692,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $114.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $115.14.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

