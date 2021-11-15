Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 26.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.36, for a total value of $2,572,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,738.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,621 shares of company stock worth $53,475,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $316.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $196.41 and a one year high of $323.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.33.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

