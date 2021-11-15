Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research firms recently commented on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

ENFN stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

In related news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

