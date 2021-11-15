Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $125.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashland Global traded as high as $107.67 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 2278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.29.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.14.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

