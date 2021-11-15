Evensky & Katz LLC Has $43.79 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,312,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF accounts for 4.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $43,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,974,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

