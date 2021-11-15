Evensky & Katz LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,995.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.25 on Monday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

