Evensky & Katz LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $8,061,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,187,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV opened at $190.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $178.97. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $122.79 and a one year high of $193.31.

