NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 292.5% Higher Over Last Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $60,172.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 292.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.00413998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.