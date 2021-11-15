Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 12,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,587,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25,634,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,999,547. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.