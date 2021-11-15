Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 31,000.0% in October

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 31,000.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.60.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
