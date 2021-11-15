Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 31,000.0% in October

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 31,000.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $$5.10 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.60.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.