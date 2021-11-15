KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €60.00 ($70.59) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

Get KBC Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.87. 63,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.