XSGD Hits Market Cap of $135.98 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. XSGD has a market cap of $135.98 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00071324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00095822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,117.57 or 1.00674980 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,610.84 or 0.07128584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 197,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 183,632,368 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSGDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.