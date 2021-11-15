Mysterium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $270,312.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Mysterium has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and approximately $270,312.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00051315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.60 or 0.00220474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00086551 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

Mysterium (MYST) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

