Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 114.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,543 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,058. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.77. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

