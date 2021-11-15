Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,113,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 111,088 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 7.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $141,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.22 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.