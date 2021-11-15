Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Reduced by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $386.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.92.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.95.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,076,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.68, for a total value of $21,940,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,075,475 shares of company stock valued at $343,418,980. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.